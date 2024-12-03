Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) vs. Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Head to Head Survey

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A -$34.79 million N/A N/A Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rapport Therapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapport Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rapport Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Rapport Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapport Therapeutics is more favorable than Mateon Therapeutics.

Summary

Rapport Therapeutics beats Mateon Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapport Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

About Mateon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.