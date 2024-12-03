BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) & Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super Hi International and BT Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International $686.36 million 1.86 $25.26 million N/A N/A BT Brands $14.65 million 0.65 -$890,000.00 ($0.22) -7.05

Super Hi International has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A BT Brands -9.20% -15.31% -9.57%

Summary

This table compares Super Hi International and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Super Hi International beats BT Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

