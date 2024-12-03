Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $378.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.00.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $394.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,868,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $165,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 262.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.