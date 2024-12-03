Q1 EPS Estimates for Autodesk Boosted by Griffin Securities

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autodesk in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADSK. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $296.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.15. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $28,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

