Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price at $88.75

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

EIX opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. Edison International has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.50%.

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

