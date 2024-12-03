Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Price Target at $98.57

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $76.03 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.