DA Davidson Has Negative Outlook for DKS FY2026 Earnings

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $14.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.64. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $215.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.92. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,562,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 225,015 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,446 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,740,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

