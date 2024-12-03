Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target at $233.56

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of FFIV opened at $252.14 on Friday. F5 has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $253.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5 will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

F5 declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,437.50. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,475 shares of company stock worth $977,039 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

