Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $23.50

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRXGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Raymond James downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 177,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after buying an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,434 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 74.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $822.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

