Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $23.50

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Raymond James downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Pacira BioSciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of PCRX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $822.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.