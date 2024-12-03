Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $23.50

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Raymond James downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pacira BioSciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 5.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1,780.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 177,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after buying an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,434 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 74.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $822.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.