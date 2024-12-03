NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $20.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NeoGenomics

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $79,488.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,301.44. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.