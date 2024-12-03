Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $206.41

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.41.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total transaction of $4,473,005.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 23.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,531.76. This represents a 15.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,504 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,712. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,675,000 after buying an additional 1,508,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,725,000 after acquiring an additional 527,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 232.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 676,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 472,997 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,422,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MTB opened at $215.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.45 and its 200 day moving average is $172.10.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 39.97%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

