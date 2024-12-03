Analysts Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $25.60

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC downgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 451.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

