Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for CQP Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $58.58 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 328.60% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $866,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

