Analysts Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price at $133.13

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.13.

CAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $65.73 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,858.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

