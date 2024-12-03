PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $145.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

PHM stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,254,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,364,000 after acquiring an additional 585,735 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 50.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 837.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 173,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,935,000 after purchasing an additional 155,204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 21.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.