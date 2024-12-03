Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target at $41.60

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

