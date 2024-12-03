Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) PT at $241.14

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

IEX opened at $231.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IDEX has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.03.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of IDEX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

