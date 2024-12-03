Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) PT at $241.14

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Trading Up 0.5 %

IEX opened at $231.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IDEX has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.03.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of IDEX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 38.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.