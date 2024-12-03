Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $148.62

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,823 shares of company stock worth $7,493,301. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $142.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.72. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

