Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Price Target at $41.00

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

