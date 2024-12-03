Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $60.33

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price target on WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get WNS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WNS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

WNS Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 1,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.58. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $72.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

(Get Free Report

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.