BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $64.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.10.
A number of analysts have commented on BL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Report on BlackLine
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BlackLine by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.
BlackLine Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ BL opened at $62.37 on Friday. BlackLine has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.90.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.