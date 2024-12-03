BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $64.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.10.

A number of analysts have commented on BL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,575. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,732. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,826 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BlackLine by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $62.37 on Friday. BlackLine has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

