URBN Q4 EPS Estimate Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URBN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

