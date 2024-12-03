Wedbush Predicts CrowdStrike’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for CrowdStrike in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

Shares of CRWD opened at $346.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.01, a PEG ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.80 and its 200-day moving average is $312.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 367.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,248 shares of company stock worth $42,933,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

