Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for PBH Q4 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $57.95 and a one year high of $86.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,747.30. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510,635.20. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

