What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for MTSI Q4 Earnings?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for MACOM Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ FY2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $136.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.66. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 133.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. The trade was a 26.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $561,073.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,070.64. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,511 shares of company stock worth $28,996,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

