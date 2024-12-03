Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for Greif FY2025 Earnings

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $71.42 on Monday. Greif has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Greif by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Greif by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

