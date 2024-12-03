Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

