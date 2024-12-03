What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Best Buy FY2025 Earnings?

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $6.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $90.92 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 632.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

