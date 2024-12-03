Wedbush Weighs in on Best Buy’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $90.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 190.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

