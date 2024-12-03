Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

TNDM opened at $32.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,700. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

