Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.74 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

