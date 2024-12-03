Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLYW

Flywire Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Flywire

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Flywire has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,846.88. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $149,957. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 82.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.