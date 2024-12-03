Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Get Nucor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NUE opened at $156.37 on Monday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.14.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $798,825.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $1,860,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,109,918.96. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. State Street Corp increased its position in Nucor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,117,000 after buying an additional 326,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,861,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,732,000 after acquiring an additional 74,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,909,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,915,000 after purchasing an additional 84,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,456,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,648,000 after purchasing an additional 571,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.