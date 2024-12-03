BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioLineRx from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
BioLineRx Price Performance
Institutional Trading of BioLineRx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
