BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioLineRx from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

BLRX stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

