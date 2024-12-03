Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE:SPR opened at $32.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 18,132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,016,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,996.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,974 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,296,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,069,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after buying an additional 858,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

