Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VYGR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

VYGR stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $378.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This represents a 6.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,192,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

