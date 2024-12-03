PaperClip (OTC:PCPJ) Trading Down 22.5% – Time to Sell?

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report) dropped 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

PaperClip Trading Down 22.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

About PaperClip

PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.

