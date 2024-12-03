Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. 403,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 358,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Digihost Technology Trading Down 4.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57.
Digihost Technology Company Profile
Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
