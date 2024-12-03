VusionGroup (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.00 and last traded at $140.00. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.04.
VusionGroup Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.61.
About VusionGroup
VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VusionGroup
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for VusionGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VusionGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.