Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Trading 8.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.78. 3,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 120,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.
About Nvni Group
Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.
