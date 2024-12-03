Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Trading 2.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

