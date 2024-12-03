Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Trading 2.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
Ricoh Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Ricoh Company Profile
Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ricoh
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.