Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Shares Up 57.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) shot up 57.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 23,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

