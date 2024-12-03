WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 103,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 71,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
WildBrain Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
