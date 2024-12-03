Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Grows By 20.1%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYM. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1,104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

