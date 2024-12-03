GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
