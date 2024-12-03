Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,200 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 588,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

