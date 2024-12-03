First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
FGB opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
