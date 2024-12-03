First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

FGB opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 107,026 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

