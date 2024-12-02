Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Raised by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

