Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,142,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,746,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,298,000 after buying an additional 284,664 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,559. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $160.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.82 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

