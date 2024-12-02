BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 39,149 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $29,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.4 %

WSM opened at $172.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $181.42.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

